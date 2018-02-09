New high-speed train hits 4th person in Florida

A fourth person has been hit by a new high-speed train that began providing service last month in Florida.

The Sun Sentinel reports that a man was taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital Thursday night. Police say the man appears to have suffered a broken arm when a Brightline train hit him in Wilton Manors. Authorities didn’t immediately say how the man was hit.

A man riding a bicycle around the crossing gate was killed by a Brightline train on Jan. 17, and a woman who ducked under the gate was killed a week earlier. Another pedestrian survived being hit by the train last month.

Brightline has put out multiple statements urging people not to race the train.

