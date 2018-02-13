No problems reported before Russia crash

By
  • AP
Published

Russian police officers work at the scene of a AN-148 plane crash in Stepanovskoye village. (AP)

Russian investigators say the crew of the airliner that crashed Sunday near Moscow did not report any technical problems before the disaster.

The Saratov Airlines regional jet was carrying 65 passengers and six crew members when it went down a few minutes after takeoff from Domodedovo Airport on Sunday.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said: "It has been found out that no reports about technical malfunctions were received from the plane's crew."

State news agency Tass reports that one of the An-148 plane's recorders has been recovered from the snowy field where the plane crashed, but did not specify if it was the voice or data recorder.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon