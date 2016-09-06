One dead in attack on Kabul charity

At least one person has been killed in an ongoing attack on a charity in central Kabul, the interior ministry said Tuesday, after a wave of explosions hit the Afghan capital.

The attack on a charity called Pamlarena began late Monday, hours after a Taliban double bombing killed at least 24 people and left 91 others wounded, said ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.

Pamlarena means care in Pashto, but it was unclear if the assault was on the international charity, Care.

"We believe two attackers have entered the building. Unfortunately one civilian has been killed and six others wounded," Sediqqi told AFP.

Care International was not immediately reachable for comment.

The attack began after a third massive explosion jolted Kabul late Monday, which was followed by erratic gunfire.

That blast came just hours after high-level officials, including an army general, were killed in the twin blasts near the defence ministry, as the Taliban ramp up their nationwide offensive against the US-backed government.

The violence highlights the deteriorating security situation in the country, which has taken a heavy toll on civilians.