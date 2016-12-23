Parents driving to visit son hurt in crash die in accident

Authorities say parents driving to a Missouri hospital to visit their son were among four people killed in a head-on crash.

KOLR-TV reports that 38-year-old Daniel Hahn and 37-year-old Loretta "Lori" Hendrickson died Dec. 16 when another car crossed the center line on a state highway near Lebanon, about 160 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Their son, 19-year-old Chris Hahn, was injured earlier that day in another head-on collision and was being treated at University Hospital in Columbia when his parents were killed.

Police say the occupants of the other car, 36-year-old Arthur Hayes and 35-year-old Crystal Hayes, also died.

A hospital official wouldn't confirm Chris Hahn's condition Thursday. The TV station reported him in fair condition Tuesday.

Services for his father will be Friday in Springfield. Services for Hendrickson are scheduled for Jan. 7 in Lebanon.

