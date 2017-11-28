Passengers rattled as jet blows tires on landing

By
  • AP
Published

Passengers had a rough landing when their flight from Germany arrived in New Jersey, and the plane's tires blew out.

A spokesman for United Airlines says the Boeing 777-222 from Frankfurt was landing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Newark Liberty airport when it "experienced tire issues."

Passengers say some of the plane's tires blew out on landing.

No one was reported injured, but a passenger tells WNBC-TV many on board were shaken up. Another passenger says it felt like the plane hit two large potholes moments after landing.

Passengers were bused to the terminal after being stuck on the tarmac for several hours.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon