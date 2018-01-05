Peru bus crash death toll rises to 52

Rescuers recovered two more bodies Thursday from the scene of the crash after a bus plunged over a cliff in Peru, bringing the total death toll to 52.

Lima police chief Victor Rucoba said there were no more bodies to recover, and that the focus now shifts to investigating the accident and determining its causes.

The coach fell around 100 meters (330 feet) over a seaside cliff on Tuesday after a collision with a truck on a precarious stretch known as the "devil's curve."

It had been travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers registered and two crew on board. The vehicle landed upside down on rocks at the edge of the sea.

