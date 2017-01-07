Queen Elizabeth was almost shot by her bodyguard during an evening walk.

The 90-year-old royal - who is married to the Duke of Edinburgh - was believed to be an intruder attempting to break into London's Buckingham Palace and was almost attacked by her own security, according to The Times, when she decided to talk a stroll around her grounds in the early hours one morning when she couldn't sleep.

It is believed when the monarch's silhouette was spotted in the shadows a guard shouted out into the darkness, and braced himself to his weapon against her.

When the royal made herself known, she then joked with the guard she will give a warning before she decides to go walkabouts again.

According to the guard, Her Majesty said: "Next time I'll ring through beforehand so you don't have to shoot me."

Meanwhile, the Queen had her 60-year-old wedding cake, which belonged to the late Cyril Dickman - who was a Buckingham Palace steward for over three decades - and remains unopened and still boxed put up for an auction.

The tasty treat was expected to sell for anything between £200 to £300 during a sale at Cheffins, an auction house in Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.

However, it is still unknown as to whether the item sold and for how much.