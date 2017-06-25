Dubai Charity Association distributes 350 food baskets in Gambia

By
  • WAM
Published

Pic: WAM

As part of the Ramadan iftar project, the Dubai Charity Association, has distributed 350 food baskets to underprivileged families in the West African country of Gambia.

The distribution took place in the capital Banjul, in the presence of the representatives of Muslim communities and the imams of mosques at the most disadvantaged quarters of the capital. They thanked the association for its kind gesture.

Ahmed Mismar, Secretary of the Dubai Charity Association, said the cost of the project abroad stood at AED15 million this year. Tens of thousands of people at 1,500 mosques in 28 countries have benefited from the Ramadan iftar project.

