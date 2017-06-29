Qatar has to choose between safeguarding the Arab national security or put it in jeopardy in interest of foreign forces: Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri, has said that the ball is now on the Qatari court, and that it has to choose between maintaining the Arab national security, or continuing to undermine it in favour of external forces.



This stalemate remains as ultimatum of 10 days given to Qatar by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt to respond to the demands, nears its end, he added.



"Qatar must choose clearly and without any ambiguity, whether to be a party that protects and safeguards the Arab national security, as well as maintains the stability and capabilities of the Arab countries, or to continue its failed attempt to destabilise the region, undermine the Arab national security in favour of external powers or rogue groups rejected by the Arab communities and peoples," Shukri was quoted as saying by the Egyptian official news agency, Middle East News Agency.