Stranger donates kidney to ill girl

A Saudi man donated kidney to an ill local girl after he saw an appeal on Twitter by her family to save her life, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Fahd Al Shammari called Manal Al-Harbi, 26, at hospital and told her his blood group allows him to donate and that he was on his way to the hospital.

"He had called me and my daughter. I thought he was trying to make inquiry about her health but instead he told us that he would donate his kidney to her," her father, Abdul Aziz Al Harbi said, quoted by the Arabic language daily Sabq.

Luckily, Fahd's kidney was a match for the receiver.

"Fahd then underwent all the necessary tests at the hospital and the transplant operation was done at Kind Faisal Hospital in Riyadh.

"It was a successful operation and my daughter is now doing fine. Fahd’s kidney gave a new life to my daughter."