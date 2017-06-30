Suicide bombers hit Lebanon/Syria border area, 7 troops wounded

By
  • Wam
Published

Photo: Reuters

The Lebanese army has said that seven soldiers have been wounded in a series of attacks, including five suicide bombings, during raids on refugee settlements near the border with Syria.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the army statement said that the soldiers were conducting early morning raids on Friday in the border town of Arsal, when the attacks took place, Associated Press reported.

The army says that on one raid in a Syrian refugee camp, three soldiers were wounded when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near them.

Three other men wearing suicide vests blew themselves up in the same camp, while at another settlement, a fifth suicide bomber blew himself up, wounding no one.

Four other soldiers were wounded when a hand grenade was tossed at troops.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon