Rescued climber angry over delayed help for ailing colleague

A French mountain climber who was rescued from a Himalayan peak in Pakistan says she remains angry that help didn't arrive faster to possibly rescue her climbing partner, who is now presumed dead.

Elisabeth Revol spoke to reporters Wednesday after leaving a hospital in the French Alps where she was treated for severe frostbite and other ailments. She expressed frustration about delays in getting help to her Polish climbing partner, Tomasz "Tomek" Mackiewicz.

Revol returned to France last week after being rescued from Nanga Parbat mountain - the world's ninth-highest peak at 8,126 meters (26,660 feet) - where she had believed Mackiewicz would get help quickly after he was unable to move due to severe frostbite, disorientation and snow blindness.