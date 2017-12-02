Sheikh Zayed, UAE National Day get tribute on NASDAQ building in New York

The main facade of Nasdaq building in New York has paid tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's founding father and builder of its modern renaissance.

The stock market building mural, which also displays the UAE's 46th National Day emblem, features two images of Sheikh Zayed, one in monochrome and the other featuring the UAE national colours.

The initiative, presented by NASDAQ Dubai, congratulates the UAE leadership and Emirati citizens on the 46th anniversary of the founding of the Union.