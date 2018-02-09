Snowmobiler survives being buried in avalanche

A snowmobiler has survived after he was buried in an avalanche in western Wyoming.

The Sublette County Sheriff's Office says three men from Utah were snowmobiling in Bridger-Teton National Forest Wednesday afternoon when the avalanche buried one of them under about 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that the other two snowmobilers dug out their companion in about 10 minutes.

The buried rider was unconscious and not breathing initially but began breathing on his own shortly after his friends got him out of the snow.

Search and rescue crews took the man to a clinic in the small town of Pinedale where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

