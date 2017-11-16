Suicide attack outside Kabul wedding hall, multiple casualties

A suicide attacker blew himself up outside a wedding hall in Kabul killing at least seven people, officials said Thursday, in an apparent attempt to strike a political gathering under way inside.

The bomber tried to get into the building but was stopped at the security checkpoint where he detonated himself, Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid told AFP.

"A number of our police personnel are among the casualties," Mujahid added.

Health ministry spokesman Ismail Kawoosi told AFP that at least four people had been wounded.

Supporters of Atta Mohammad Noor, the powerful governor of the northern province of Balkh, had been holding an event inside the hall at the time of the explosion.

"After lunch as we were exiting the hall a huge explosion shook the hall, shattering glass and causing chaos and panic," Harun Mutaref, who was at the event, told AFP.

"I saw many bodies including police and civilians lying in blood."