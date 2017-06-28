Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs

Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office to simplify its operations, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"This is a significant next step to continue the turnaround of the business," the spokesman said.

"This new service model will simplify the way we organise ourselves, reduce duplication and costs but also, very importantly, allow us to invest in serving shoppers better."

Tesco's head office is in Hertfordshire.

The company announced plans last week to cut 1,100 jobs in Cardiff with the proposed closure of a customer service centre.