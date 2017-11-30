Trump calls North Korea’s Kim ‘a sick puppy’

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump can’t resist taking a dig at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even when selling tax reform.

After calling the Republican tax plan “rocket fuel” for the American economy, Trump digressed with an aside on “Little Rocket Man,” calling Kim “a sick puppy.”

Trump drew hoots from the crowd during a tax reform speech in St. Charles, Missouri, with the impromptu shot at Kim a day after the North launched its most powerful missile yet.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump threatened additional sanctions against the North over its continued nuclear missile development.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit

Related articles

comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon