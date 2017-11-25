Trump denounces 'cowardly' attack in Egypt

US President Donald Trump on Friday condemned the attack on the Al Rawdah mosque in north Sinai that left more than 230 people dead, calling it "a horrible and cowardly attack."

In a tweet, Trump said, "Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenceless worshipers in Egypt. The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence!"

The US President also said he plans to telephone Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to discuss Friday’s attack.