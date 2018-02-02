Trump says Democrats are 'AWOL' on immigration

President Donald Trump says the Democrats are "missing in action" when it comes to passing an immigration overhaul.

Trump is telling Republican party leaders and donors: "The Democrats are AWOL. ... They're missing in action. We have a proposal. We never hear from them."

The White House has proposed creating a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million young people living in the county illegally in exchange for billions for a border wall and dramatic cuts to legal immigration.

Democrats have blasted the plan and called it dead on arrival.

Trump is accusing Democrats of wanting to use the issue as a wedge in the 2018 midterm elections. He says, "I don't think they want to solve" the problem.