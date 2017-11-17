Trump set to pardon Thanksgiving turkey

Continuing a time-honored White House tradition, President Donald Trump will pardon the national Thanksgiving turkey in a Rose Garden ceremony Tuesday.

The White House says the event will feature two turkeys raised in Minnesota. After the ceremony, they will live out their lives at Virginia Tech University. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the lighthearted event.

The White House says the first family will also donate two packaged turkeys to the charity Martha’s Table in Washington. Trump is set to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

