UAE Embassy in Poland donates medical device to Warsaw Hospital for Children

The UAE embassy in Poland has donated a sophisticated electroencephalogram, EEG, device for scanning brain waves, to the Warsaw Hospital for Children, which is the oldest children’s hospital in Warsaw.

The good gesture comes as part of the Year of Giving initiative in co-operation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and under the directives of Dr. Youssef Issa Hassan Al Sabri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.

The device was presented by Dr. Al Sabri during a ceremony at the hospital after its renovation, with Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, Mayor of Warsaw, and the Director of the Hospital, in attendance along with representatives of local authorities, institutions and companies that co-operated with the hospital and the media.

The ceremony was also attended by Sawsan Abbas Al Alawi, Second Secretary at the UAE Embassy, who co-ordinated the embassy’s donation scheme.

Hospital officials expressed appreciation to the UAE and presented a thank-you certificate for the noble gesture, which will assist the hospital in providing better levels of treatment , underlining the importance of the donation and the significance of the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian role.

Founded in 1869, the Warsaw Hospital for Children is a government general hospital with several wards – a children’s ward, a surgical ward, an orthopaedic surgery ward, and an emergency ward.