Uber says embattled CEO Kalanick stepping down

Uber said Wednesday its chief executive Travis Kalanick has stepped down from his job, confirming a report in the New York Times.

Kalanick had already been on a leave of absence aimed at restoring confidence in the scandal-plagued ridesharing giant, but on Tuesday quit completely after five of the company's major investors demanded his departure, the paper said.

"I can confirm Travis has resigned," the spokesman told AFP in an email.

He also quoted from a board statement saying that "Travis has always put Uber first".

"This is a bold decision and a sign of his devotion and love for Uber," the board said.

The pioneering company has been facing pressure to rein in a no-holds-barred management style led by Kalanick and to reform its workplace culture, which has sparked charges of harassment and discrimination.

Kalanick is to stay on as a board member, Uber said.