Woman raises more than $13K for charitable homeless man

An online campaign has raised more than $13,000 for a homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist outside Philadelphia.

The Gofundme.com campaign was started Nov. 10 by 27-year-old Kate McClure after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate-95 and a homeless man named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. offered to walk a few blocks to buy her some.

McClure says she didn’t have any money to repay him at the time but she’s returned to the roadway several times to give him cash, clothes and food.

After a few visits, she started the fundraiser with the hopes of using the money toward housing and other expenses for the 34-year-old Bobbitt.

Nearly 400 people have donated to the campaign so far.

