27.1% illiteracy rate in Arab region: Arab League body

The illiteracy rate in Arab countries stands at 27.1 per cent, or nearly 54 million people, compared to 16 per cent in the rest of the world, according to Alecso, the Arab Organisation for Education, Science and Culture.

Illiteracy is likely to increase because of the on-going crises and armed conflicts within the Arab region, where nearly 13.5 million children do not attend school, said the organisation, an affiliate of the League of Arab States, in a statement marking Arab Literacy Day.

It called upon all Arab states, and regional and international organisations, to support its initiative for child education in conflict zones, as well as national adult literacy education programmes.

The pan-Arab organisation also urged Arab civil society organisations to back efforts to promote literacy, as real partners in Arab social development.