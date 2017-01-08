27.1% illiteracy rate in Arab region: Arab League body

By
  • WAM
Published

The illiteracy rate in Arab countries stands at 27.1 per cent, or nearly 54 million people, compared to 16 per cent in the rest of the world, according to Alecso, the Arab Organisation for Education, Science and Culture.

Illiteracy is likely to increase because of the on-going crises and armed conflicts within the Arab region, where nearly 13.5 million children do not attend school, said the organisation, an affiliate of the League of Arab States, in a statement marking Arab Literacy Day.

It called upon all Arab states, and regional and international organisations, to support its initiative for child education in conflict zones, as well as national adult literacy education programmes.

The pan-Arab organisation also urged Arab civil society organisations to back efforts to promote literacy, as real partners in Arab social development.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon