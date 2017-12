An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale jolted the village of Hojdak near the city of Ravar in southwestern province of Kerman late on Wednesday.

According to the seismological centre affiliated to Tehran University's Geophysics Institute, the tremor was also felt in the city of Kerman. The epicentre of the quake was recorded at 57.26 degrees longitude and 30.77 degrees latitude in the depth of 9km.