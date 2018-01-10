Case dismissed against gendarme over French activist death

Judges investigating the death of activist Rémi Fraisse, who was killed while protesting the building of a reservoir in south-western France in October 2014, have dismissed the case against the gendarme who fired the grenade that killed him.

"It was inevitable that the case would be dismissed because no one had been indicted," Jean Tamalet, the gendarme’s lawyer, told AFP.

"Moreover, the prosecutor’s final decision called for a dismissal by upholding the results of the investigation which had concluded that it was a terrible accident," he added.

However, Jean-Pierre Fraisse, the green activist's father, said that "the reason of state of two successive governments prevailed, but there was no reason because a man died”.

Plans to build the Sivens reservoir, against which Fraisse was protesting, have been shelved, but plans to build another, half the size, are under consideration. The protestors occupying the site were moved away in March 2015.

 

