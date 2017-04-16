Death toll from Aleppo bomb attack at least 112

Still image shows a cloud of black smoke rising from vehicles in the distance in what is said to be Aleppo's outskirts, Syria April 15, 2017. Social Media Website via Reuters TV Pic: Reuters

The death toll from a bomb blast on a crowded Syrian bus convoy outside Aleppo on Saturday reached at least 112 people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Syrian rescue workers the Civil Defence said that they had carted away at least 100 bodies from the site of the blast, which hit buses carrying Shi'ite residents as they waited to cross from rebel into government territory in an evacuation deal between warring sides.

The British-based Observatory reported its new toll early on Sunday and said the number was expected to rise.

