More than 23 killed and 100 injured as train derailed in India

At least 23 people were killed and 100 injured after nine coaches of a passenger train derailed in Southeast India.

A spokesman from the Indian Railways said that train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar derailed near Kuneri station in the state of Andhra Pradesh, around 30 km outside the town of Raigarh.

He added that the death toll is still expected to rise with the continued relief efforts and rescue teams searching for more injured, pointing out that the wounded were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

