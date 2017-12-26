Oman's tourism production exceeds RO1.2 billion in 2016

The Sultanate of Oman's tourism production has exceeded RO1.2 billion at the end of last year, Oman News Agency, ONA, has reported.

The Tourism Statistics Bulletin issued by the Omani National Centre for Statistics and Information said that the total tourism production in the Sultanate by the end of 2016 amounted to RO1.2 billion, of which RO319 million or 26.5% came from incoming tourism, while 73.5% or RO882.5 million of local tourism.

"The total tourist spending in 2016 increased by 10.3 percent to reach RO319 million compared to RO289 million and 168 thousand at the end of 2015," said ONA, adding, "The average expenditure of tourists during the last year was RO101.21 and the outbound tourism expenditure increased to RO490 million and 282 thousand and domestic tourism to RO882 million and 489 thousand, according to data released by the National Center for Statistics and Information."

The number of incoming tourism to the Sultanate increased by nearly 40 percent every five years, as the number of tourist to the Sultanate in 2005 stood at 1.1 million tourists, increasing to 1.5 million in 2010 and then to 3.2 million in 2016.