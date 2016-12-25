Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter loses her baby

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple has confirmed.

The 35-year-old former Olympian and Mike, 38, were expecting their second child in the late spring, but a spokeswoman for the couple has confirmed the sad news.

She said: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy."

The spokeswoman declined to give any further details about the couple's loss of their baby, while Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the private matter.

The couple already have a two-year-old daughter called Mia, and they announced in November that they were expecting a baby, revealing they were "very, very happy".

At the time, Mike wrote on Twitter: "Just a quick one to say thank you for the messages. We are very very happy about the little one on its way. 2017 is already starting well!! (sic)"

Zara and Mike - a member of England's World Cup-winning rugby team in 2003 - have been married for five years.

Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Royal, does not hold a royal title, but she is among the most recognisable members of the family and even won a silver medal in equestrianism at the London 2012 Olympics.