A carton of spilt orange juice causes plane delays

Split orange juice is among the bizarre reasons for plane delays, according to study.

A new study conducted by FlightDelays.com has revealed an array of odd causes, ranging from split orange juice and a plane being left 'too long in the sun' to having a drunk pilot, which have led to a number of flights being postponed or cancelled.

The research carried out is based on thousands of compensation claims, which detail the bizarre reasons and various horror stories UK passengers have endured during their travels.

However, one of the most obscure cases, which has been reported on the Mirror Online, arose on an EasyJet flight from Liverpool to Malaga when a passenger's juice disaster caused an electrical fault, which grounded the plane.

At the time passengers did not know the cause of the delay, until one individual on the flight demanded compensation.

