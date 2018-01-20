Air hostess warns passengers about drinking coffee on planes

A flight attendant has warned passengers against drinking hot drinks while flying as the water is the same used to refill the toilets.

The American Airlines airhostess called Betty revealed that the water used in coffee is the same used in the plane toilets, and has warned people to avoid having hot drinks while flying.

She told Vice: "Don't drink the coffee on airplanes.

"It's the same potable [safe to drink] water that goes through the bathroom system.

"We recently had a test for E.coli in our water and it didn't pass, and then maintenance came on and hit a couple buttons and it passed.

"So, avoid any hot water or tea. Bottled and ice is fine, of course."

Betty isn't the only person to reveal this news after EasyJet told the Mail Online that the water stored on a plane is used for both hot drinks and flushing the toilet.

A spokesperson said: "There is absolutely no chance of any cross contamination due to the system's plumbing design.

"This is common place amongst most aircraft manufacturers and airlines. Fresh water is loaded onto the aircraft daily."

In 2016, a professional airline employee wrote on Reddit: "The coffee is absolutely disgusting because no one washes the container that goes out every morning.

"The station agents who get paid way too little don't give a s**t about cleaning it.

"Also, because we weren't given the proper supplies to clean it. We pretty much just rinsed it out and dumped coffee into it."