Alton Towers release images of new ride based on Wicker Man film

Alton Towers Resort have given guests a sneak peak at their new ride based around the horror movie 'Wicker Man'.

The Wicker Man is the UK's first new wooden rollercoaster experience in 21 years and includes a globally unique twist with the ride standing at 57.57ft tall - the height of a six-storey building.

The new ride is set to sir in the very centre of the theme park and will appear to burst into flames as the wooden track races three separate times through the structure.

Francis Jackson, Operations Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: "Wicker Man is Alton Towers' most ambitious project to date and we're really excited to finally reveal our newest thrill attraction to the world.

"We've spent four years creating an experience that is truly spectacular by investing in the latest technologies which combine wood, fire and special effects to give riders the genuine feeling that they will be racing though flames.

"We can't wait for everyone to experience Wicker Man when the park opens this spring."