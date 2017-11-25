Chinese barber shaves eyeballs to improve vision

A Chinese barber has claimed shaving eyeballs helps improve the vision of his customers.

Xiong Gaowu has been cleaning customers' eyeballs with a razor blade for 40 years because he believes it makes a positive impact on their sight, the Mail Online has reported.

And despite the risky method the 62-year-old has insisted his hand has never slipped.

The five minute shave sees Xiong pull back the eyelid to show the eyeball, before the surface spheroidal structure is scraped at with a disinfected razor blade.

However, Xiong only gives the treatment to those over the age of 30 as he claims younger people don't have as much dirt in their eyes.