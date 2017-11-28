Christmas trees are full of bugs and mites

Christmas trees are reportedly full of critters including lice, mites and spiders according to research.

According to new research carried out by Bjart Jordal - an associate professor of the University Museum of Bergen - has discovered the vast amount of creepy crawlies living in the festive decoration is because the bugs hibernate in the bark over the winter.

And it is during the hibernation the insects empty their bodily fluids, which are inactive until heat and light from the decorations and the warmth of the homes hit the substance and "awaken" the bugs, the IB Times has reported.

Bjart said: "[Bugs] hibernate for the winter and usually empty their bodies of fluids, produce a chilled liquid and become completely inactive.

"Upon feeling the heat and being awakened by the light, they believe that springtime has arrived and spring back to life.

"If you pound the tree on a white cloth before you throw it out after Christmas, you will discover quite a number of small bugs."