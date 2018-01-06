Crazy pics from around the world

A man keeps a puppy warm in his jacket in New Year. (AP)

A vehicle parked on Abbott Avenue is engulfed by snowdrifts during a snowstorm that hit the New Jersey Shore. (AP)

Dener Barbosa is bucked off Wiley during day 1 of the Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden at Madison Square Garden. (AFP/Getty)

Thousands of anglers fish through holes created in the surface of a frozen river during the annual ice fishing festival in Hwacheon, some 120 kilometers northeast of Seoul. (AFP)

Tracy Longoria plays with goats at her Aussakita Acres farm in Manchester, Conn. The farm is partnering with the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies baseball team to offer goat yoga at Dunkin Donuts Park, the team's $71 million stadium in Hartford. (AP)

Members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association display their balancing skills atop bamboo ladders during Tokyo Fire Department's New Year's Fire review in Tokyo. (Reuters)