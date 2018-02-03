Dead goose falls from sky, knocks hunter unconscious

A waterfowl hunter is in stable condition after a dead goose fell from the sky and knocked him unconscious.

Robert Meilhammer of Dorchester County was hunting with three other people when one of them fired at a flock of Canada geese overhead in Easton, near the Miles River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said a falling goose hit Meilhammer, knocking him out and causing head and facial injuries.

The Washington Post reports that when he came to, he knew who he was, but “little else,” according to a Natural Resources police officer.

The agency tweeted Friday that Meilhammer was in stable condition and awaiting more tests at a Baltimore trauma center.

