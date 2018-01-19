Deadly fight between python and alligator filmed on golf course

A deadly fight between an alligator and a python has been filmed while the two reptiles fought to the death on a golf course.

The giant reptiles were photographed by Dr Richard Nadler while they fought to the death on the 10th hole, the Mirror Online reports.

He captioned the footage on Facebook: "Wild day on the 10th hole today! That's a an alligator and a Burmese python entwined. The alligator seems to have the upper hand. (sic)"

"As far as I know the gator won. There was no evidence of either animal the next day. We all assume that the snake was eaten by the gator," he said after photographing the entangled animals.

"There was no grappling going on - nothing. The python's head was in the mouth of the alligator and the alligator was just sitting there absolutely still with his eyes wide open not moving.

"And he had all these people around him these golf carts and people walking around taking photographs. (sic)"