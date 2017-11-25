Doctors remove three-pound hairball from Indian woman's stomach

A woman who was suffering from severe bowel pain had a three-pound hairball removed by doctors.

Suman Prasad, 25, had recently given birth to her first child just days prior to complaining about an ache in her stomach, which sparked alarm with her husband Ram Prasad.

Suman's spouse decided to take his partner to a hospital in western India to check her over, and the couple were told Suman may have been suffering from complications following her pregnancy.

However, it wasn't until the medical experts carried out a scan they found the cluster of hair, which weighed three pounds, in her gut, the Sun Online has reported.

The doctors concluded the woman was suffering from trichotillomania, which is also known as Rapunzel Syndrome, where she pulls out her own hair and eats it.