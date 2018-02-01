Flight carrying 84 plumbers turns around after fault with toilet

A plane carrying 84 plumbers was forced to turn round after there was a problem with the toilets.

After only flying for 20 minutes, the Norwegian Airlines flight from Oslo to Munich was forced to return after a problem with the toilets.

Frank Olsen, the chief executive of the airline, admitted his staff wanted to fix the toilets but weren't able to do so, despite have 84 plumbers working for plumbing company Rorkjop on board.

However, the fault had to be fixed from the outside so the plumbers wouldn't have been that useful anyway.

Frank told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet said: "Unfortunately it had to be done from the outside and we did not take the opportunity to send a plumber at 10,000 metres."

The irony caused a lot of amusement on social media.