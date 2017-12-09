Getaway car ran out of gas after robbery, 2 arrested

By
  • AP
Published

Police say a getaway car ran out of gas after an armed robbery near Atlanta, leading to the speedy arrest of two suspects.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera says 18-year-old Najee Logan and 21-year-old Justin Larry were charged with armed robbery after their arrest early Tuesday after officers found the car on empty.

Pihera’s statement says the victim surrendered a wallet to two men at gunpoint in a grocery store parking lot about 1 a.m. Tuesday in a greater Atlanta suburb. Police say officers found the car about 15 minutes later with Logan and Larry inside.

Both men were jailed, and police didn’t say if they have lawyers.

Pihera says it’s fortunate the victim wasn’t hurt, chalking up the arrests to what she called “poor planning” by the suspects.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon