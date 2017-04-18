Homeowner finds 9-foot alligator on porch

By
  • AP
Published

It wasn’t the Easter bunny that startled a South Carolina homeowner and his family. It wasn’t even a burglar.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Susie and Steve Polston were worried that someone was trying to get into their home on Sunday. Instead, Polston’s 16-year-old son found the intruder: a nine-foot alligator crawling on their second-story porch.

The family says the alligator climbed a back stairwell to the porch, crunched through the aluminum screen door and nestled between a sofa and a swinging bench.

State law requires a nuisance-trapped alligator to be killed, but the family didn’t want that. The other choice was to wait it out, but the alligator was eventually euthanized.

Last year, an alligator rang a doorbell, while another fell asleep on a porch.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit

Related articles

comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon