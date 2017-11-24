Hopeful romantic gets reply after throwing ball with number into the ocean

A hopeful romantic was shocked when she got a text message from a stranger six years after throwing a softball with her name and number on it.

Hayley Robbins was just 12 years old when she etched her name and phone number on a softball asking for "cute guys" to text her and thew it into the ocean and, although over half a decade has past and she had since forgotten about her cry for love, she was stunned when she received an unexpected message from a man called Adam.

She wrote on Twitter: "When I went to the beach 6 YEARS AGO I wrote my name & number on a softball & threw it into the ocean & told cute guys to text me & I just got a text about it TONIGHT (sic)."

However, the surprises didn't stop there as Hayley later found out that 'Adam' was actually a 16-year-old girl named Ashley, who subsequently revealed her real name was Kelci.

Despite ultimately being catfished - twice - Hayley and Kelci have remained friends.