Ikea beg teens to stop all nighters in its stores

Ikea are thinking about introducing an Ikea sleepover event after learning that teenagers have been staying over in its stores around the world.

The furniture giant, which is famous for selling comfy household attire and reasonably-priced home furniture, have been forced to increase their security after ten cases of teens sneaking into their premises at night were recorded.

The stealthy youngsters avoided security detection and managed to bunk down in the store's beds until opening time the next morning.

The sleepover craze is believed to have started after two YouTubers posted about their overnight stay in a store earlier this year, publishing a video to Youtube of the pair jumping on the store's beds.

And with the craze becoming popular around the world, a spokesperson has revealed they are open to the idea of a planned sleepover event.

They told the BBC: "We appreciate that people are interested in Ikea and want to create fun experiences, however the safety and security of our co-workers and customers is our highest priority and that's why we do not allow sleepovers in our stores.

"We welcome anybody with an idea of creating an event at Ikea to contact us so that we can discuss it together in advance."