Inmates allowed to receive Amazon packages

Prison wardens have slammed a policy, which makes them deliver Amazon parcels to inmates' cells, complaining they are not "postmen".

On Thursday it was revealed that inmates have the privilege of ordering items from the site, however, they can only be from a pre-approved list created by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The Daily Telegraph newspaper reports that cell wardens , who are forced to take the packages to their cells, are "fuming" that they have to follow the policy saying they are not "postmen" for the convicted criminals.