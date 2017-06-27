Knife massage is the new health craze in Taiwan

People are travelling to Taiwan to get hit in the face and body with a sharp knife as part of a new health craze, which is believed to help get rid of bad energy.

A surge of people have taken a liking to the "new knife therapy", which sees the health expert press sharp knives into their body in rhythmic motions, the Mirror Online has reported.

And though the treatment was discovered over two thousand years ago, it has only recently made a comeback among people in the area.

Hsiao Mei Fang, the owner of the Ancient Art of Knife Therapy Education Centre, in Taipei, Taiwan, started her practice 13 years ago and has claimed people come from all over the world to be hit by the appliance to rid them of their negative energy.

She said: "The treatment is originally from China and is 2,500 years old. But here we have created an original and new knife therapy.

"Everything has a Yin and a Yang, so instead of using one knife we use two - this represents the Yin and Yang."

The masseuse also makes regular burping sounds to spit out the bad energy they draw from the customer.