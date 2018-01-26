Man freezes shoes and socks to iron gate

A man was left whimpering after freezing his shoes and socks on an iron gate in China.

The gentleman - whose identity is not known - was determined to prove how cold it was in north-eastern China that he posted a video of his belongings glued to the bars.

The man said in the clip: "Let me show you how cold it is in the northeast."

He then poured water onto the ground in front of the gate and walked through it, before he placed his foot against the bars and lunged backwards - leaving the boot firmly stuck to the gate.

He continued doing this with his other shoe and then does the same with his socks.

However, the below-freezing temperature and lack of clothing clearly got the better of him as he was left whimpering.