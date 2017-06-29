Man gets dumped by girlfriend after rat prank

A YouTuber was recorded getting dumped by his girlfriend after he tried to prank her by throwing rats on to her while she slept.

A social media user, named Derek Deso, recorded the moment he threw five rats onto his girlfriend as she slept.

And in the clip, which has been obtained by The Daily Star Online, the YouTuber's partner can be seen leaping up screaming before she stormed out of the room.

The lover was so mortified by the practical joke she has vowed not to return to her boyfriend's house and has moved back in with her parents until her beau stops with the tricks.

She said: "You need to be done with these jokes dude and until then I'm sleeping at my mum's house.

"I don't feel comfortable here anymore."

But Derek couldn't believe his prank was the reason the couple split up.

He replied: "Are we really going to break up over rats?"