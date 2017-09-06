Man gets trapped in flat due to parcel

A man became trapped in his flat after a delivery was positioned underneath his door handle making it impossible for him to leave.

Jessie Lawrence, from California, posted a picture to his Twitter account showing how the UPS deliveryman positioned the large parcel just underneath the door handle, which meant he was unable to turn the handle and push open the door to retrieve the package.

He wrote: "Hey @UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment.

"Had to call maintenance to get out. (sic)"

Jessie eventually managed to get out of his apartment, but many have been left baffled as to how he escaped and how he took the picture.

However, other social media users have since spoken out and have revealed they have been subjected to the same problem.

