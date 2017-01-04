Man has scissors removed from stomach after 18 years

A man who suffered from severe pains for 18 years has fifteen centimetre scissors removed from his stomach.

Mr Ma has been battling with pain for almost two decades but was freed of his cramps in December when doctors removed the sharp instrument from his abdomen.

The 54-year-old man visited the hospital in Vietnam for an ultrasound test, following on from a road accident in December 2016, and left doctors stunned when they discovered the 15cm-long tool lying in the patient's stomach, next to his colon.

According to Tuoi Tre newspaper, Ma Van Nhat - a doctor - believes that the scissors could have been left inside the man during an operation that he underwent in 1998 following another previous road accident, although the patient hadn't noticed anything apart from stomach pains which didn't disappear when he took pain killers.

The surgeons who carried out the man's most recent op revealed that the three-hour procedure showed the rusty handles of the scissors had become stuck to some nearby organs.